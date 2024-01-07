Naas gets the go-ahead for Grade One card
This afternoon’s card at Naas will go ahead as planned after the track was declared fit to race.
The Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is the highlight of a seven-race fixture, but fog had put the meeting into some doubt.
However, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan reports conditions to have improved since inspections at 7.30am and 9.30am, with the meeting given the official go-ahead.
He said: “I can see the last fence now pretty clear, the fog has lifted and at this point in time racing goes ahead.
“We’re good to go. Having chatted to a few of the riders that have gone for a run around the track, they are happy enough they can see. We have been up to the judge’s box and from there you can see the last fence.
“At this point in time, we’re good to go but we will continue to monitor because of fog, it can lift and come back again.”
The ground at Naas is soft, soft to heavy on the chase and hurdles track.
