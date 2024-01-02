Naas rematch possible for Firefox and Ile Atlantique

Firefox and Ile Atlantique are on course to meet for a second time in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

Gordon Elliott’s Firefox came out on top in a Fairyhouse bumper last April by three-quarters of a length from Willie Mullins’ Ile Atlantique.

Since then, Firefox has won another bumper at Down Royal in November before beating the highly-regarded Ballyburn, a winner recently, on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse.

Ile Atlantique created a big impression on his first run over hurdles when winning by 19 lengths at Gowran.

Both trainers have other strong possible contenders, too.

Elliott has left in Croke Park and Jigoro, while Mullins could also run Chapeau De Soleil, Lecky Watson, Readin Tommy Wrong and Mystical Power, the son of Galileo and Annie Power.

The only other two possible runners are Tom Mullins’ Fascile Mode and Henry de Bromhead’s promising An Tobar.

The latter was last seen finishing third in the Royal Bond when sent off favourite. The winner, Farren Glory, looked like following up in the Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree until falling late on.

“An Tobar is in good form and goes to Naas on Sunday, all being well,” said De Bromhead’s race planner Robbie Power.

“It has been a great Christmas for An Tobar’s owners, Robcour and the Acheson team.

“We had An Tobar and Slade Steel kept over Christmas for this race at Naas but it is just going to come a bit soon for Slade Steel, so An Tobar will go and try to emulate what Bob Olinger did in 2021, before he went on to win the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.”