Nashwa added to Falmouth field

Nashwa has been supplemented for Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The four-year-old was a dual Group One winner for John and Thady Gosden last term but has struggled to find her best form in two outings so far this year.

After finishing fourth in the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud, she was dropped back to Group Three level for the Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle last week, but she was beaten into second as an odds-on favourite.

Owner Imad Al Sagar has now stumped up £20,000 to add her to the race, where she will be dropping back to a mile from 10 furlongs.

Via Sistina could bid for a swift Group One double after George Boughey’s charge secured her first top-level success in last week’s Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

She could turn out again just 13 days later in search of a third win this term, having also landed the Dahlia Stakes on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course back in May.

Remarquee, now owned by Wathnan Racing, is another key player for Ralph Beckett, having bounced back from 1000 Guineas defeat with a fine second to Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, while the fourth-placed Meditate is one of two possibles for Aidan O’Brien along with Never Ending Story.

Sandringham Stakes winner Coppice is a second contender for the Gosden team, with Beckett also having a second contender in last year’s race winner Prosperous Voyage.

The 10 confirmations are completed by Ameynah, Astral Beau and Random Harvest, with Inspiral an absentee as expected.

Charlie Appleby’s impressive recent Listed winner Star Of Mystery heads 11 contenders for the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, where Albany Stakes third Soprano could be among her rivals.