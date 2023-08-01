Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen declared for Nassau showdown
Nashwa will face a very stern challenger for her Qatar Nassau Stakes crown at Goodwood on Thursday in the shape of Blue Rose Cen.
John and Thady Gosden’s filly was a stunning winner of the Group One feature last season, backing up her victory in the French Oaks.
She had been some way below that level of form in her early runs this season, but back down to a mile in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting she returned to her brilliant best.
Nashwa will need to bring that level of form to the table again, though, as Blue Rose Cen has looked every inch a superstar.
Trained by Christopher Head, she won the Prix Marcel Boussac last term and the French 1000 Guineas and Oaks, all in impressive fashion.
Nashwa also clashes with Joseph O’Brien’s Above The Curve, who beat her in the Prix Corrida in France, and Al Husn, her conqueror in the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle.
Jack Channon’s Caernarfon and Aidan O’Brien’s Never Ending Story make up the six-runner field.
The John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes sees William Haggas’ historic Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero reappear, having caused great scenes when winning for the King and Queen.
He is one of six in the Group Three, with Artistic Star, Burdett Road, Canberra Legend, Chesspiece and Espionage.
Clive Cox’s Jasour must defy a penalty to follow up his July Stakes success in the Markel Richmond Stakes.
Asadna and Hala Emaraaty represent Alice Haynes, Unquestionable is the Ballydoyle runner while the once-raced Sketch will aim to follow up an impressive debut win for Martyn and Freddie Meade.
