Nashwa team considering targets after Newmarket return

Options remain fluid for Nashwa following her return to action in Saturday’s Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old was a Classic winner in France at three and also tasted Group One success last season, but was having her first run for 189 days – and first outing on home soil of the year – when trailing home fifth of six on the Rowley Mile.

However, that spin is expected to blow away the cobwebs with connections now considering their next move.

She holds entries for both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot later this month, but the daughter of Frankel could venture further afield with the Bahrain International Trophy and a trip to Hong Kong both possibilities later in the year.

“She needed the run and she hadn’t run since March. She’s a big, scopey, rangy filly and really needed it,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Imad Al Sagar.

“We will see how she is and the whole idea was to see how she went and then try to make a plan that makes sense.

“She’s in a number of races. Champions Day is a consideration, I wouldn’t put the Breeders’ Cup on the agenda, but she is in Bahrain as an option and we might look at Hong Kong at the end of the year.

“I think the most important thing now is she progresses and goes the right way because she is a hugely important filly for the stud as well, which is always in the back of our minds.”