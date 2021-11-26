Nassalam prevails in dramatic Newbury contest
Nassalam was a fortunate winner of the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Novices’ Chase at Newbury
Gary Moore’s four-year-old, who was in receipt of weight from all his rivals, had made a winning chasing debut at Ascot but he looked up against it in the home straight in this Grade Two.
Pic D’Orhy, who won the Betfair Hurdle at this venue in 2020, put up a previously faultless display, jumping with élan and putting all his rivals to the sword.
Harry Cobden’s mount appeared to have the race won as he turned into the straight – albeit there were three fences still to jump, but he took a crashing fall.
That left Millers Bank in front and while nothing is certain, he appeared to be going better than Nassalam only to hit the top of the second last hard, sending Harry Bannister flying over his head.
Nassalam and Jamie Moore were left to pick up the pieces and came home 30 lengths clear of Tea Clipper, who was ultimately very disappointing.
