Nassau next for Guineas heroine Elmalka
Elmalka is set to contest the Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with Roger Varian of the opinion that the time is right to step up in trip with his 1000 Guineas heroine.
Although a somewhat surprise winner of the Newmarket Classic in May, the form of the race now has a strong look to it.
The Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna may have reversed Rowley Mile form with Elmalka when claiming the Coronation Stakes, but the Carlburg Stables filly was certainly not disgraced at Royal Ascot – beaten just under four lengths into fourth place.
Varian feels that performance proved Elmalka is right amongst this season’s leading fillies and he is now keen to test her stamina over 10 furlongs on the Sussex Downs on August 1.
“She’s great and she is going to go to Goodwood for the Nassau Stakes,” said the Newmarket handler.
“I think the step up in trip will suit her and she didn’t disgrace herself at Ascot, I was very pleased with her run.
“She was a bit slow away and didn’t get the track position. For me it was a run that showed the Guineas was no fluke, it showed she is a top filly.
“She didn’t quite get the run of the race at Ascot but I think she is ready for a step up in trip now.”
