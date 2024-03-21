National and Topham options for Shakem Up’Arry

Harry Redknapp’s Cheltenham Festival hero Shakem Up’Arry has a date with Aintree’s Grand National fences on the agenda – but time will tell whether he lines up for the big race itself or the Randox Topham Handicap Chase 24 hours earlier.

The Ben Pauling-trained 10-year-old – who is named after a West Ham supporter who used to instruct the former Irons manager to ‘Shakem Up’Arry’ on matchdays – gave the well-known football boss his first victory at National Hunt’s showpiece meeting with a brilliant display in the TrustATrader Plate.

It was a performance which backed up his win at Prestbury Park on New Year’s Day and while in the form of his life, connections are relishing the prospect of tackling Aintree’s famous spruce next month.

“He’s got an entry in the National and the Topham and he will run in one of them,” said Pauling.

“A lot will depend on the next confirmation stage of the National when we will see where we are, but we don’t have to make a decision until nearer the time and to be honest he’s only going to be ticking over and pop over one or two fences in preparation.

“He’s come out of Cheltenham really well and we’re looking forward to Aintree with him.”

Shakem Up’Arry has never won over further than an extended two and a half miles in his career to date, but Pauling believes his Festival champion would not let the side down if Redknapp decides to take a shot at the world’s most famous steeplechase.

“First off we need to get into the National and if we did, which race he runs in will come down to the personal preference of Harry and if he wants a runner in the National or whether he wants to go to the Topham,” explained Pauling.

“You never know if a horse is going to stay the trip of a National, but he travels and jumps so well you could see him probably running a big race. It’s just a case of what happens when you cross the Melling Road and go to another level.

“It will be a case of weighing up the pros and cons, but you would think he would be a good sight over the fences, he certainly wouldn’t be backing off them, that’s for sure.”

Pauling was finding the scoresheet at the Festival for the fourth time with Shakem Up’Arry, but was thrilled to see one of his long-time supporters break his duck with a horse who has always been a popular member of the the handler’s Naunton Downs string.

He said: “You want success for all your owners, but for someone like Harry who has been a competitive man throughout his life in the football industry, it was amazing to give him a day like that on the biggest stage in racing which he adores so much and is a big supporter of.

“We are just delighted for the horse, he is always one we have adored and to get some big victories into him like the last two means the world really.

“He improved to win at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and we knew he would need to improve again and he did. It appears the wind op we did in the summer has worked nicely and it was a foot-perfect round of jumping. He was big and bold when he needed to be over the last few before staying on strongly up the hill.”

Although there was joy for Shakem Up’Arry, there was agony a day later when what looked like a Festival double for Paling and Redknapp courtesy of The Jukebox Man was thwarted at the very last moment by the rallying Stellar Story.

The Challow Hurdle third proved he is very much a high-class performer in the making when making the running in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, the six-year-old and his pilot Kielan Woods leaving many well-touted rivals trailing in their wake before being reeled in late in the day.

However, Pauling is taking plenty of positives from the narrow reversal and is excited for next year’s novice chasing campaign after one more possible outing this term.

“He’s always been a horse we have liked and I think the Albert Bartlett has told us an awful lot really – it’s put him on the map as a proper Grade One contender going forward,” he added.

“I think he will be better for a fence, he lost nothing in defeat and he’s an exciting one for next year.

“We purposely gave him plenty of time between the Challow and Albert Bartlett because I thought the Challow would take a bit out of him and it did. But he seems to have come out of this one very well.

“Whether he goes to Aintree for the Sefton or over to Punchestown, I’m not sure. But we will take each day as it comes and he has sort of done his job this year I think.

“However, if he was in sparkling form the week before Aintree we might just give him an entry and see where we are.”