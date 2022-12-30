National bid on Pipe’s radar for Kempton victor Remastered

David Pipe believes there is a conversation to be had about the Randox Grand National following Remastered’s victory at Kempton over Christmas.

Victory in the Ladbrokes Play “1-2-Free” On Football Handicap Chase on Tuesday was the first time the nine-year-old has got his head in front over fences since landing the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase in 2021.

But he has proved to be in rude health this season following a wind operation in the summer, scoring over hurdles on reappearance before finishing an agonising second in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November.

He headed to the Sunbury track off a 4lb higher mark and defied plenty of problems both at the start and during the race to carry top-weight to a commanding four-and-a-half-length victory in a performance his handler regards as a career best.

“It looked like it was going to be a bit of a disaster,” said Pipe. “Not a lot went right in the race and he still managed to win, so it was a lovely performance. It was probably a career best and he has finished very strongly.”

Remastered’s strength at the back-end of his races this season seems to have convinced his handler to think about tackling the famous spruce at Aintree in the spring and the master of Pond House will now sit down with owners Brocade Racing to devise a plan for the rest of the campaign.

It will definitely will be a conversation we will be having at some point

On the possibility of lining up in the National on April 15, Pipe added: “We haven’t had chance to speak about it at the present moment, but the way he is finishing his races this season, you would like to think he will get further.

“I haven’t been convinced in the past, but he has definitely been strong at the finish this season, so it will definitely will be a conversation we will be having at some point.

“It will possibly be Haydock next, we’ll see what the handicapper does and then sit down with the owners and have a chat.”