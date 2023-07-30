Nations Pride strolls to German Group One glory

Nations Pride added a victory in Germany to his growing international CV when scoring emphatically in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis – Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich.

Although beaten on debut at two, four straight subsequent victories earned the son of Teofilo a shot at the Derby last year in which he finished eighth behind Desert Crown.

After Epsom, trainer Charlie Appleby turned the colt’s sights globally and Nations Pride followed up a narrow defeat in the Belmont Derby with wins in both the Saratoga and Aqueduct equivalents, before finishing an honourable fifth behind stablemate Rebel’s Romance in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

He spent the early part of 2023 in Meydan where he picked up the Dubai Millennium Stakes and finished third to Lord North in the Dubai Turf, but made a fantastic return to Europe in the Munich Group One.

Having seized the initiative early, William Buick was able to dictate terms from the front aboard the four-year-old and then put the race to bed in fine style when kicking for home entering the home straight, coming home unchallenged for a three-length success.

It was Appleby’s second win in the race following Barney Roy’s triumph in 2020 and the Moulton Paddocks handler suggested Nations Pride could be getting his passport stamped once again this autumn.

“I’m delighted he’s been able to get a Group One win to go alongside his Grade One win from Saratoga,” said Appleby.

“He’s a very solid mile and a quarter horse and William gave him a great ride.

“We were confident going into the race although we were having to concede a lot of weight to the German Derby winner (Fantastic Moon, second), but he’s done it well.

“Going forward he’s going to be a horse that we’ll campaign internationally as he’s got the experience of doing so. There’s no immediate targets but he’ll have an autumn campaign, internationally.

“I’m delighted for the team he’s put another Group One on the board.”

Paddy Power cut the winner to 9-1 from 12s for the Juddmonte International at York, while he is 10-1 for the Cox Plate.