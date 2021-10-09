Native Trail stays unbeaten in Dewhurst Stakes
Native Trail underlined his Classic credentials by extending his unbeaten record in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Hugely impressive on his racecourse introduction at Sandown in June, Charlie Appleby’s colt had since edged a thrilling renewal of the Superlative Stakes on Newmarket’s July Course before successfully graduating to Group One level in the National Stakes at the Curragh.
The brilliant Pinatubo completed the National Stakes-Dewhurst double for Appleby, jockey William Buick and the Godolphin team two years ago to confirm his status as 2019’s champion juvenile – and Native Trail was the 5-6 favourite to follow suit on the Rowley Mile.
It was not entirely straightforward for the market leader, with Dubawi Legend proving why he is held in such high regard by trainer Hugo Palmer with a bold effort from the front.
Buick had to get to work with a couple of furlongs still to run – but once angled out to challenge Dubawi Legend, Native Trail picked up smartly and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post two lengths to the good.
Champagne Stakes winner Bayside Boy was just half a length further away in third.