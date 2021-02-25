Naval Crown holds off Master Of The Seas in Dubai

Charlie Appleby was not too disheartened to see his 2000 Guineas hope Master Of The Seas suffer defeat at the hands of lesser-fancied stablemate Naval Crown on Thursday.

Paddy Power pushed the Superlative Stakes winner out to 25-1 from 16s for the Newmarket Classic, with the winner into 40s from 66-1.

Appleby felt Master Of The Seas, who signed off as a juvenile with a very creditable two-length fourth to Thunder Moon in the National Stakes at the Curragh, will benefit from having the freshness knocked out of him when he returns to Europe.

Naval Crown, third in the UAE Guineas three weeks ago, set out to make all in the Meydan Classic over a mile under Mikael Barzalona and while Master Of The Seas cruised up, he could not reel the winner in.

“Naval Crown was a Group-level two-year-old and we obviously thought he was up to that level at two,” said Appleby.

“We weren’t planning to run him in the (UAE) Guineas, but he was working nicely on the dirt so we thought we’d run him and he ran a solid race.

“Coming back to turf was always going to be in his favour and he came into the race fit and with conditions to suit. He’s gone and done it nicely.

“I personally think we’ll come back in trip when we get back to Europe. Something like the Jersey Stakes, he’s got plenty of speed.

“I was pleased with Master Of The Seas, he’s very much a work in progress.

“He was very keen in the National Stakes and he’s shown signs of that at home, the lads have done a good job in getting him to relax but he’s fresh and well and showed that.

“With Master of Seas – he is fresh and well, and he showed that this evening. William (Buick) said he will come on a bundle for that. At least he learnt something this evening, William got him into a rhythm, he was here to win his race, but he got tired down the straight, but I am happy we got him out. He is very much a work in progress for Europe.”

Appleby and Buick were also on the mark with Star Safari in the Dubai Millennium Stakes.

Frankie Dettori is enjoying a fine Carnival meeting and was yet again seen to great effect, this time on Saeed bin Suroor’s Volcanic Sky in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy.

Dettori took the race by the scruff of the neck at halfway and stole an advantage he just about clung on to, as Global Heat closed to within a short head.

“I took it up halfway round the turn when the leader dropped away and I got first run on the others,” said Dettori.

“He kind of lost concentration at the end but he’s been running well all season and deserved a big one.”