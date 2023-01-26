Naval Power kicks off Classic season at Meydan

Potential Classic contender Naval Power makes his three-year-old debut in the Jumeirah Classic at Meydan on Friday.

The Teofilo colt won his first four juvenile starts for Charlie Appleby last season, including impressive Listed victories in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot and the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock.

He finished a well-beaten sixth on his final start of 2022 in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, but will be a hot favourite to make a successful return to action in Dubai.

“Naval Power showed a progressive profile as a two-year-old before disappointing in the Dewhurst Stakes, when he produced an unsatisfactory scope afterwards,” Appleby told the Godolphin website.

“I have been pleased with his preparation but there will be improvement to come for the run. We are looking at giving him the one start in Dubai before looking at some of the Classic trials in the UK.”

Naval Power is one of three Appleby-trained runners in the Jumeriah Classic, with Highbank and One Nation also declared.

Highbank made a promising Dubai debut when beaten half a length into third in the Jumeirah Classic Trial three weeks ago, while One Nation was last seen finishing third in an October Newmarket nursery.

Appleby added: “We were very pleased with Highbank’s run in the trial, when he settled well and did everything the right way round. He has come on for that run and we are hoping that he can progress into a Jumeirah Derby contender.

“One Nation showed solid form as a juvenile and has done well from two to three. He has a bit to find with a couple of his rivals on ratings but his preparation has gone well and he won’t look out of place in the field.”

It promises to be another profitable afternoon for the Appleby team, with Man Of Promise bidding for back-to-back wins in the Dubai Sprint.

Last season the six-year-old claimed this Listed prize before following up in the Group Three Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, after which he placed third behind A Case Of You in the Al Quoz on World Cup night.

This time around Man Of Promise has had a prep run for the Dubai Sprint, having filled the runner-up spot behind stablemate Lazuli in the Dubai Dash early in the new year.

“Man Of Promise has definitely come forward for his first start of the year and has a good draw in 14,” said Appleby.

“Stepping back up to six furlongs will play to his strengths and I feel he is the one they all have to beat.”