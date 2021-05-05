Navello continues rapid progression at Chester

Navello proved himself to be a versatile juvenile when justifying 5-4 favouritism in the ICM Stellar Sports Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes at Chester

George Boughey’s son of Ivawood was having his fourth race of the season already and his trainer plans another before a probable trip to Royal Ascot.

Nicola Currie took up the running over a furlong out and impressively pulled six lengths clear of a previous winner in Devious Angel.

“That was great. It wasn’t surprising he did that, as his dam was Group-placed on soft ground, but now he’s won on quick and soft ground. He’s on an upward curve,” said Boughey.

“He was very green when he first ran at Bath, but he keeps taking a step forward. He’s a horse I think we’ll go to the National Stakes with next, at Sandown – it seems the obvious place to go.

“The owner/breeders are here today, they’ve had a great day and hopefully we can get some black type.”

Currie will be hoping Navello could help force her back on to some nice horses after a quiet couple of seasons.

“He certainly made life a lot easier today than he has done,” she said.

“The ground was the question mark, but he jumped and travelled and I was laughing within the first furlong. It was just a case of whether he would gallop out on this ground, and he has done.

“You could get away with five or six (furlongs) at the moment. We thought he was crying out for six, but the way he jumped and travelled today you could get away with five (at Ascot).”

She added: “I had an injury and it kind of went downhill from there and the momentum went. It’s hard to get going again in this game as there’s always someone chasing your tail.”