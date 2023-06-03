Navello proves fastest of all in Epsom Dash

Navello took advantage of the perfect run up the Epsom straight to prevail in a thrilling finish to the Aston Martin “Dash” Handicap.

Trained by George Boughey, the four-year-old was a 25-1 chance for the race billed as the fastest five-furlong race in the world despite scoring at Thirsk only two starts ago.

Andrea Atzeni always had his mount travelling strongly tracking the typically strong pace set by those at the head of proceedings and the gaps opened up at the right time, allowing the Italian rider to steer his mount into the ideal spot to mount a challenge inside the final furlong.

In contrast, Clifford Lee had to bide his time aboard runner-up Silky Wilky as he saw his progress repeatedly stunted as the race developed and although flashing home to force a photo finish, it was not enough to stop Navello registering a short-head success ahead of the Middleham Park Racing-owned duo of Silky Wilky (second) and Clarendon House (third).

Boughey said: “ This has been a bit of a long-term plan. He likes fast ground and he is improving. The strong pace really does suit him, but he’s hit the line well. He doesn’t quite get six, but he gets a stiff five and you can’t get much stiffer than here.

“Andrea felt the whole way through he was the best horse, although he couldn’t see what was coming up the rail. It was a nervy last minute, but good all the same.

“There is nothing really for him at Ascot, but he could go to Goodwood – a similar fast five.”