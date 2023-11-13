Nemean Lion backed to roar again in Greatwood Hurdle

Kerry Lee is respectful of the opposition as Nemean Lion remains on track for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham but reports her charge in fine spirits.

The six-year-old is among the favourites and a 6-1 chance with the sponsors for the prestigious handicap, having backed up some smart novice hurdles form with a win in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on his reappearance.

That victory means Nemean Lion will have to carry top-weight at Prestbury Park but although his handler is not one for bullish predictions, she has been delighted with her charge since his return to action last month.

Lee said: “He’s been amazing, really good. I think he had a harder run than we first thought (at Ffos Las), but he has bounced back well and I’ve been really happy with his work the last week and fingers crossed he can continue to improve and progress.

“I will never say I’m confident and we always go with hope rather than confidence. The Kelso form is there to be respected, but there is lots of other good horses in the race with decent form as well themselves.

“It’s a hot race and there is no way you can go into it with any confidence and expectation, we’ll just go there, give it a crack and hope for the best.”

Nemean Lion is one of 18 confirmed for Sunday’s contest, with Dan Skelton’s recent Ascot winner Knickerbockerglory and stablemate L’Eau Du Sud, as well as Nicky Henderson’s Luccia, among those towards the head of the sponsor’s betting.

Unibet have Irish raider Onlyamatteroftime as their market leader, with the seven-year-old set to make his first start for Willie Mullins, while recent track-and-trip winner Lookaway and last year’s runner-up Gin Coco are other notable names among the list of possibles.

Jonbon is the headline attraction in the supporting Shloer Chase, which has attracted a maximum field of six.

Nicky Henderson’s star chaser stepped out of novice company to win Sandown’s Celebration Chase in the spring but could face a sterner examination here, with former Arkle winner Edwardstone and fellow 2022 Cheltenham Festival scorer Banbridge both joining defending champion Nube Negra among the potential runners.

Gary Moore’s Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite and Henry de Bromhead’s recent track-and-trip victor Dancing On My Own complete the entries.