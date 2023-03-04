Nemean Lion roars to Premier victory for Kerry Lee
Sandown third Nemean Lion gave the Tolworth Hurdle form a boost as he got the better of the fourth on that occasion, Colonel Harry, to pick up the bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso.
The Kerry Lee-trained six-year-old was the best part of three lengths ahead of Colonel Harry when they clashed on deep ground in January and Richard Patrick was content to bide his time in mid-division aboard the 4-1 winner as Jamie Snowden’s 7-2 favourite attempted to make all.
Gavin Sheehan upped the tempo after three out as the pack began to swarm and he did a good job of putting the field under pressure and beating off most of the opposition as he swung into the straight still in command of the contest.
However, old adversary Nemean Lion was still travelling and having jumped the last matching strides, a slight error from Colonel Harry allowed the Will Roseff-owned gelding to strike the front and it was he who roared loudest at the finish to come home the best part of two lengths clear.
The winner holds an entry for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair going 25-1 from 50s for the Prestbury Park opener.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox