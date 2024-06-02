Never So Brave on course for Royal Ascot run

Sir Michael Stoute’s Never So Brave has Royal Ascot pencilled into his diary after a fruitful season so far.

The son of No Nay Never crossed paths with some talented horses as a juvenile, meeting subsequent Group One winners Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek when the runner-up on both starts at two.

He also defeated James Ferguson’s Jubilee Walk last year, form that has looked increasingly solid as that horse has won all three starts since.

This season Never So Brave returned to action in a Thirsk maiden in April, running over seven furlongs and impressing with a four-length success.

From there he headed to Chester where he won on his handicap debut.

Those victories have earned him a mark of 101 but it is unlikely he will return to a handicap as the Group Three Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot is under consideration for his next outing.

“He has been fine, he’s on schedule for Royal Ascot,” said Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail.

“We were delighted with him at Chester and he should definitely come on for that.

“Everything around him has gone very well, the form has certainly stood up, without a shadow of a doubt I think he’s a Pattern horse.

“He’s at least a Group Three horse anyway, in my eyes, and we can see how he progresses from there.

“I don’t think he’s going to run in the Britannia, I think it will more likely be the Jersey.

“I don’t think he’ll be running in another handicap now, we’re quite keen to step him up to Pattern level.”