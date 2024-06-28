New Century gives Kameko a winner at Doncaster

New Century provided another winner for his sire Kameko when taking the Anthony Fletcher Takepayments EBF Novice Stakes at Doncaster.

The colt – trained like his sire by Andrew Balding – made his debut in a Lingfield maiden in early June and came home in fourth place under Oisin Murphy.

The winner from that race, Al Qudra, was then beaten only a length when fifth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, form that looked to bode well for New Century ahead of his second start.

Ridden by Murphy again, the 13-8 favourite ran a pleasing race in a field of well-bred rivals to prevail by a two and a quarter lengths from Ralph Beckett and Wathnan Racing’s Consolidation.

“Each jockey thought they were riding a nice horse in this race, I know there were only six runners but there was plenty to like about this bunch of horses,” said Murphy.

“The ones (Kameko offspring) that are most forward are just starting to step up, he was a miler himself and now is the time of year when you’ll see them stepping up on the track.

“All the signs are good, if we found a few more like this one we’ll be very happy.”

Murphy then enjoyed a second winner on the card in Beylerbeyi, who landed the Rory Anderson Takepayments Handicap for trainer Ian Williams as the 11-8 favourite.

“The pace was really steady, he was fine once he got in behind but it took me a few strides,” the jockey said.

“He’s a big mover and I hope he’s one that will improve, Ian thought he’d go very well and that he was in good form so it’s nice to win on him.”

Richard Fahey’s Minnesota Lad won for the first time since 2022 when landing the Cam Fork Lifts Trucks 30th Anniversary Handicap under Billy Garritty.

The chestnut has not been too far from the action in a range of five- and six-furlong sprints since his last success, but victory has proved elusive and his mark has gradually fallen to a low of 72.

Capitalising on that on Town Moor, the chestnut was given a well-timed ride to strike as the 7-2 joint-favourite and prevail by a neck.

“He’s been knocking on the door, he’s very genuine and that gives you confidence,” said Garritty.

“Luckily enough it worked out, the horse on my left was a bit keen out of the stalls and took up two places, including mine, but we managed to get out of it.

“He did it well and they’ve done a very good job with him.”

Novello Lad was the winner of the six-furlong Marie Mills Takepayments Handicap for Paul Midgley and David Nolan.

The 5-4 favourite was making his fifth start for the stable and his third since being gelded at the end of last year.

He finished third in his two previous starts, including a course and distance run at Doncaster and a narrow loss at Thirsk.

This time he came out on top, battling in the final furlong to get his head in front and triumph by half a length.

“I was delighted with him and I was always comfortable,” said Nolan.

“I had to get him to switch off and he came through for me. He has a tendency to over-race, but he’s learning and today he did a great job.”

Golden Myrrh followed up a win last time out at Wolverhampton with another, taking the Jamie & Rif Takepayments Champions Cup Fillies’ Handicap under Rossa Ryan as the evens favourite.

New Century in the winner’s enclosure at Doncaster (Molly Hunter/PA)