New Gosden recruit Zellie makes British bow at Goodwood

Zellie will make her debut for John and Thady Gosden in the William Hill Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

Formerly trained by Andre Fabre, the daughter of Wootton Bassett was a four-time winner at two including when landing the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day in 2021.

However, she failed to reach the same heights at three and although a more than respectable fourth behind Cachet when making the trip to Newmarket for the 1000 Guineas, she was well held in both the Prix de Diane and in her final start of 2022 in the Prix du Ranelagh.

Switched to Clarehaven in the off season, she is now handed a Listed assignment over a mile on reappearance, with connections looking forward to seeing what their new recruit has to offer.

“She has some very good form in the past. She was fourth in the Guineas last year and it is obviously her first run for us,” said Thady Gosden.

“It’s a very competitive race and Potapova is a very smart filly who ran well throughout last year. But it’s a nice place to start her over a mile.

“She has some good form, but it is her first run of the year and we’ll have to see how she gets on.”

Sir Michael Stoute’s Potapova proved highly consistent last term, finishing second to the reopposing Roman Mist in the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes before filling the same position in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom and going on to land the Atalanta Stakes later in the year.

This one-mile distance appears her optimum, while it is also the yardage Kevin Philippart De Foy’s Lightship has thrived over of late – winning two Kempton handicaps before chasing home the high-class Laurel at the Sunbury track when chanced at Listed level.

Richard Hughes’ Candle Of Hope blew away the cobwebs in the talkSPORT Spring Cup Stakes at Lingfield in March and is one of two runners for the King on coronation day, with Henry Candy’s Araminta completing the line up, thrown in at the deep end by her handler following an impressive display at Newbury on debut.

“It was one of those days at Newbury when you couldn’t really trust the results. It was really specialist ground and she coped with it well,” said Candy.

“I do think she is a nice filly, but I think the opposition is pretty strong and will have much more experience than her. We’re just dipping our toe in the water. There aren’t too many opportunities, so we thought we would give it a go.”