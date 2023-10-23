New ITV docuseries announced to showcase racing

Racing will take a prime time evening slot on ITV as the sport is due to become the subject of a new six-part docuseries airing in 2024.

Filming for the programme will begin in December and will follow the 2023-2024 National Hunt season in Britain, focusing on both humans and equines and providing viewers with a behind the scenes perspective on the industry.

The series will be produced by South Shore, makers of similar sports-themed programmes such as the Bafta-nominated ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’, which was broadcast on BBC1.

The concept is to be supported by Racecourse Media Group and Flutter, whose betting brands include Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet, with hour-long episodes expected to be aired at 9pm next summer.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, said: “This is an extremely exciting development for the sport. The industry’s strategy is all about reaching new audiences and showing them the brilliance of our sport, while at the same time making racing more interesting and engaging for our current fans.

“There promises to be a little bit of something for everyone in this new programme. We’re proud of our sport and all it stands for, and anything that brings the passion and excitement of racing and the characters who work in it into people’s homes can only be a good thing.”

The Professional Jockeys Association have lent their support to the project and Dale Gibson, their interim CEO, said: ”This is a great result for racing. We’re delighted that it will show off the skills, determination and personalities of some of our outstanding jump jockeys, whilst raising their profiles and helping to promote the sport to a new audience. A win all round.”

The National Trainers Federation are also in support and Paul Johnson, their CEO, said: “This is a simply brilliant initiative for the sport and highlights how fortunate we are to work with such a supportive broadcaster in ITV. We have no doubt that getting to know some of racing’s characters and their day-to-day stories will help showcase our sport in a way that we have not seen before.”

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of commercial for ITV said: “Racing drives an enormous amount of passion and excitement among ITV viewers as we know from our unrivalled coverage.

“This new series is a fantastic chance to build on that excitement and bring this adrenaline filled sport to a new audience. We are delighted to be working with the racing community to showcase racing in a way that has never been seen before.”