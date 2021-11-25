New Lingfield feature a possible option for Brewin’upastorm
Olly Murphy is considering the inaugural Winter Million meeting for Brewin’upastorm.
Hugely impressive on his reappearance at Aintree over two and a half miles, there is a race over the same distance at Lingfield on January 23, the Winter Million Hurdle race, worth £100,000.
The alternative option is the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, where £70,000 is up for grabs in the Grade Two.
“He was very good that day at Aintree,” said Murphy.
“There’s a lovely race for him at Lingfield at their big meeting, so I don’t know whether we’re going to go for the Relkeel or Lingfield – or even both.
“He’s in good form but he definitely wouldn’t run before the Relkeel if that is where he goes – he’s very good fresh.
“I think the key to him is having him fresh, and maybe also riding him a bit more positively than we ever have.
“He’s a horse who is slowly getting his confidence back, it’s nearly there. As we saw at Aintree he’s very good on his day and I think he’s well up to winning a Grade One.”
