25 November 2021

New Lingfield feature a possible option for Brewin’upastorm

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2021

Olly Murphy is considering the inaugural Winter Million meeting for Brewin’upastorm.

Hugely impressive on his reappearance at Aintree over two and a half miles, there is a race over the same distance at Lingfield on January 23, the Winter Million Hurdle race, worth £100,000.

The alternative option is the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, where £70,000 is up for grabs in the Grade Two.

“He was very good that day at Aintree,” said Murphy.

“There’s a lovely race for him at Lingfield at their big meeting, so I don’t know whether we’re going to go for the Relkeel or Lingfield – or even both.

“He’s in good form but he definitely wouldn’t run before the Relkeel if that is where he goes – he’s very good fresh.

“I think the key to him is having him fresh, and maybe also riding him a bit more positively than we ever have.

“He’s a horse who is slowly getting his confidence back, it’s nearly there. As we saw at Aintree he’s very good on his day and I think he’s well up to winning a Grade One.”

