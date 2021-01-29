New Show tops high-profile Bahrain treble for David Egan

David Egan stole the show at Sakhir racecourse in Bahrain on Friday as New Show’s victory in the Crown Prince’s Cup proved the highlight of a treble on the card for the jockey.

The Crown Prince’s Cup is a local Grade One and one of three principals races in the Bahrain racing calendar, along with the Bahrain International Trophy in November and the King’s Cup in March.

Having previously been trained in Britain by Kevin Ryan and later Michael Bell, New Show was sold to run in Bahrain in July of 2019 and has now won four of his seven starts for his current connections.

Egan, who has spent the winter in Bahrain, also landed the Bahrain Oaks aboard Waseela and the Bahrain Derby on Paco Man to round off a memorable day for the rider.

He said: “I’m delighted. To win big races for Abdulla Faisal Nass, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Alkhalifa and Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Alkhalifa all on the same day is a real honour and a privilege.”

Much like the Bahrain International Trophy three months ago, the feature event threw up another dramatic finish, with New Show holding on from several fast finishers.

Desert Lion and Litigator placed second and third, with International Trophy winner Simsir managing only fourth on this occasion.

“Besides the Bahrain International Trophy, I’d say that was the strongest field I’ve ever seen in Bahrain and it rode like a very good race,” Egan continued.

“I followed Desert Lion for most of the way, but I needed some luck in the straight. Luckily, those gaps came for me and he galloped all the way through the line.”

Egan believes New Show could now look to emulate Port Lions, who won this race last year before going on to win in Saudi Arabia.

He added: “He has got an entry in the handicap at the Saudi Cup on the Friday and hopefully we can go there with a live chance.”