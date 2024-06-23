New sponsors needed for Guineas Festival and King George

Qipco has extended its sponsorship of British Champions Day but will relinquish its backing of the Guineas Festival at Newmarket and King George weekend at Ascot from next year.

The Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Co is also reducing its support for the British Champions Series as from 2025, but will remain an official partner of Ascot racecourse.

Qatar Racing’s manager David Redvers said: “We wish to concentrate our focus on developing British Champions Day, along with our partnership with Ascot at the Royal meeting.

“We feel we have helped to develop the Series in the last 14 years and are proud that it has over one million followers on social media platforms and has delivered the Hall of Fame and Club 26, which recently celebrated its 10,000th member in just over a year since it was launched.

“We will continue to be huge advocates of British Champions Series. We are also proud to have helped Newmarket maintain the importance of the Guineas Festival during our involvement, which includes record prize money for the two Classic races.”

Jockey Club Racecourses managing director Amy Starkey said: “On behalf of everyone at Newmarket racecourses and the Jockey Club, I would like to thank Qipco for their sustained support and passion for the 2000 and 1000 Guineas across the last 14 years.

“The growth of the Guineas Festival since 2011 is testament to Qipco’s continued investment in British racing and it has been a pleasure to work with a partner who is so committed to our sport and the Classics, which remain its pinnacle.

“As the largest shareholder in British Champions Series and by extension British Champions Day, we look forward to continuing to support both initiatives as they embark on their next chapter.”

British Champions Series Limited will be seeking new partners from 2025 but chief executive Rod Street conveyed his gratitude for the past support from Qipco.

He said: “Qipco has helped us to build a valuable asset, which enables partners to be associated with the very best of British racing from the first Classic race of the season, through the summer and up to Champions Day – 26 Group One fixtures in all.

“Since 2011, Qipco has provided a significant financial contribution to British racing, helping us to pay out £47m in prize money since the inception of British Champions Day at Ascot each October.

“We are delighted Qipco has chosen to continue to support this important day, reflecting our shared belief that Britain is home to the best racing in the world and merits a world-class season finale.

“We must never underestimate the importance of long-standing partnerships like these and the enormous generosity of sponsors, without whom top-class racing could not thrive. We look forward to continuing to work with them over the next two years.”

Redvers added: “Their Royal Highnesses Sheikhs Hamad and Fahad al Thani’s earliest involvement in British racing came with the commitment to helping promote the top-tier of the sport.

“They remain proud of the success of Qipco British Champions Day – which is a rare innovation in racing.

“In addition to cementing the day’s status in the world horseracing calendar, we are thrilled to have grown a new, younger audience to attend the races that day, showcasing the sport we have to offer to the fans of the future.”