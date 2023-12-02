Newbury beats the freeze with racing going ahead
This afternoon’s Coral Gold Cup card at Newbury will go ahead as planned following a precautionary inspection.
The entire track was covered again after racing on Friday and was reported to be frost free underneath at inspection time.
Officials will, however, continue to monitor conditions with a further drop in temperatures expected before day break.
It was positive news, too, from Fairyhouse, where day one of the track’s Winter Festival also passed an inspection.
A second inspection will be held at Doncaster at 9am, in order to check temperatures are rising sufficiently to lift the fleece covering the course.
