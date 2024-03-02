Newbury meeting given go-ahead following two inspections

Newbury’s BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup meeting was given the green light following a second morning inspection at the Berkshire circuit.

While Friday’s six-race card took place in its entirety, conditions worsened throughout the day and with further rain forecast, an initial precautionary check was announced for 8am.

The course was found to be waterlogged in places early on Saturday morning, but officials were keen to give the fixture every chance and the track was passed fit to race shortly before a second planned inspection time of 10am.

Saturday’s Navan card, featuring the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase and the Grade Two BoyleSports Webster Cup, will also go ahead as scheduled after the course passed a a 7.30am inspection.

IHRB clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: “I’m pleased to say that the track at Navan is fit for racing and has passed our inspection here this morning.

“The team here at Navan have done an outstanding job on the track and there is no longer any standing water. The ground remains heavy, and will be testing, but racing goes ahead.”

Leopardstown’s meeting on Sunday came through an initial Saturday morning inspection, and following a further check in the afternoon it received the go-ahead.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: “Following a dry day and a rise in temperatures, all the snow has cleared the track at Leopardstown and we are now fit for racing tomorrow.

“The ground on the hurdle track is heavy and we are soft, soft to heavy in places on the chase track following the heavy rain Thursday night into Friday and the snow accumulation.

“The forecast is to remain mainly dry and settled with bright spells into tomorrow afternoon. There is the possibility of some further showers through Monday and we do have some fresh ground on the hurdle track for racing here again on Monday.”