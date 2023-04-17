Newbury reappearance possible for Mojo Star

Richard Hannon’s Mojo Star could make his reappearance in what is shaping up to be a high-class Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Runner-up in both the Derby and St Leger during his Classic season, he has been off the track since finishing second in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year – his sole start at four.

He was due to return in the Further Flights Stakes at Nottingham last week, but having skipped that Colwick Park assignment on account of deteriorating ground, the Amo Racing-owned five-year-old could begin his march back to the Royal meeting in this 12-furlong Group Three.

“We did want to start him off at Nottingham, but I think we saw there with Trueshan getting beat and how bad the ground was, we made the right decision to not go there – we were happy to swerve that one,” said Tom Pennington, Amo’s racing and operations manager.

A maximum of 11 will go to post for the race better known as the John Porter and other notable names amongst the possibles include Charlie Appleby’s pair of Yibir and Hurricane Lane.

The latter accounted for Mojo Star when scooping Classic honours at Doncaster as a three-year-old, but Pennington is keen to point out that Amo’s son of Sea The Stars is a top operator in his own right and will always be facing off against stiff opposition.

He continued: “We’ve got to start somewhere and he’s that good of a horse, operating at a high level, that we’re always going to bump into one or two and we can’t be afraid of anyone.

“Richard’s happy with him and as I’ve said before, this is a stepping stone to Royal Ascot and the Gold Cup and then those nice staying targets in the summer.

“We just need to get a run under his belt now. He’s been off the track for over 300 days and we just need to get the cobwebs blown away and get him back on track.”

Owners Godolphin are again well represented amongst the 22 entries for the Dubai Duty Free Stakes – also known as the Fred Darling – where Appleby’s Fairy Cross and John and Thady Gosden’s Bridestones will put their 1000 Guineas aspirations to the test.

Amo Racing are also double-handed in the race with Olivia Maralda potentially making her debut for Roger Varian and Magical Sunset bidding to build on an impressive course-and-distance success in the Radley Stakes in her final start at two.

“Olivia Maralda has been working well for Roger and he has been very pleased with her,” added Pennington.

“This has been her target all along but if that rain materialised Thursday/Friday, I would be worried because it is already soft, heavy in places now. She wouldn’t want it that extreme I wouldn’t think, so we’ll have to assess that nearer the time.

“Magical Sunset loves that ground – it was heavy when she won the Radley Stakes and she seems to thrive on it. She is a much better filly on it, so it will be a nice starting point for her.”

Of the remainder, Lowther Stakes one-two Swingalong (Karl Burke) and Queen Me (Kevin Ryan) could make the trip down from Yorkshire, with Small Oasis a possible Irish raider for Jessica Harrington.