Newmarket watering ahead of Guineas meeting

Officials at Newmarket have begun watering to maintain the ground ahead of the three-day Qipco Guineas meeting which begins on Friday.

The changing forecast and a dry morning on the Rowley Mile prompted clerk of the course Michael Prosser to rethink plans as he bids to provide perfect conditions ahead of the first two Classics of the season.

The going is currently described as good to firm, good in places.

“We have just lightly watered the final eight furlongs, which is the quickest part of the course,” Prosser said at noon on Thursday.

“The forecast has changed, basically. At this time yesterday, we were forecast rain first thing in the morning and obviously into the afternoon, so that forecast now advises those showers will be coming later.

“There is a 50 per cent chance of a shower, but it is a much lower percentage, and then the chance of a heavier shower is basically from midday through to 5pm, with between one millimetre and 10mm of rain.

“We have put down 4mm to maintain the position. The final eight furlongs is all but done. The plan was to get it done by midday and then we’ll cut the course later, ready for three days of racing.”

The 2000 Guineas is the feature on an eight-race Saturday card, and while the forecast is unsettled, Prosser is hoping it may remain dry during racing.

What we're being told this morning is that there might be a dry interlude during racing, which will be really helpful if that is how it unfolded.

Prosser added: “Even the Saturday forecast has changed and the volumes don’t look as significant, although there is a more organised band of rain coming through mid-morning Saturday through to lunchtime.

“What we’re being told this morning is that there might be a dry interlude during racing, which will be really helpful if that is how it unfolded.

“That piece of rain will total 4mm on Saturday if it comes through. Then there is a chance of a shower later in the day on Saturday.

“On Sunday, our meteorologists, Weatherquest, are still advising that there is a much lower percentage chance of a lighter shower on Sunday. It could well stay dry.”

He added: “The Qipco 2000 Guineas looks a cracking race and it is a really good card to be honest, with 116 decs.

“You have to be pleased with that. Let’s hope the weather is kind and they all stay in, that’s the main thing.”