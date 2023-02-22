Niarchos family put renowned stud on the market
The Niarchos family has announced it is putting its famous Haras de Fresnay-le Buffard French stud up for sale.
Bought in 1979 by the late Stavros Niarchos from Marcel Boussac, no asking price has been announced but it is anticipated that there will be a strong interest from across the globe.
The family remains fully committed to its global racing and breeding operation which encompasses Europe the USA, Australia, South Africa and Japan.
The likes of Miesque, Kingmambo, Sulamani, Hernando and Six Perfections all passed through the stud and sported the famous light and dark blue Niarchos silks on the racecourse.
A total of 45 European Classics, seven Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and seven Breeders’ Cup winners were on the farm at some stage in their lives.
Alan Cooper, racing manager to the Niarchos Family, said: “It is emotional for the family to say goodbye to Fresnay, but as our racing and breeding interests have evolved over the years, we now have horses in a variety of international locations, which makes this the right move for us at this time.”
