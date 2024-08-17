Nice and easy for Al Aasy in Geoffrey Freer stroll

Jim Crowley enjoyed an armchair ride as Al Aasy cruised to victory in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

The William Haggas-trained seven-year-old has been a bit of an enigma throughout his career but impressed at Goodwood earlier this month and was on his best behaviour again.

He was always travelling sweetly in behind the pacesetters and came through on the bridle to hit the front late on and had two lengths in hand of the rallying Al Qareem passing the post.

It was a second straight Group Three triumph for the Evens favourite, who has now registered six of his nine overall victories at that level.

“He has always been a talented horse and has probably been better since he’s been gelded, but he’s always been talented,” said Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant to the Somerville Lodge handler.

“It was great, pretty easy. He’s a dude. It’s only four weeks since he had his first run of the season and he’s had two weeks from then till Goodwood and another two weeks till today and it was a big ask, especially after he had a bit of time off like he had.

“But we couldn’t pass up an opportunity like today and we had to come. He’s seven years old now and it’s time to get to work really.

“He enjoyed it today and it was a good pace, which he enjoys. He’s run over all sorts of trips, from a mile up to a mile-and-five, but he just likes a good pace. He used to be very keen and he’s not as keen now, but can still be very strong when he wants to.

“To have the likes of him and Hamish fill a lot of holes is great. Hamish is of course ground dependent but this lad goes on any ground and these older horses, if you look after them and they are sound, then they are just wonderful to have around.”

Crowley added: “Early on, I probably didn’t get it quite right with him a few times but he’s really come to himself and improved for being gelded as well.

“He’s a lot more amenable in a race and that was just like riding a piece of work, it was lovely.

“It’s a great feeling when you’re in behind, you’ve got everything covered and you know when you want him to go, he’ll go. I probably got there a bit soon and could have been a bit cheekier on him.”

It was Karl Burke’s Al Qareem who filled the runner-up spot after rallying back to pip Go Daddy to the silver medal.

The Spigot Lodge handler was proud of his charge, feeling that the quick conditions may have been the deciding factor in the contest.

Burke said: “He’s as game as they come and on softer ground I think you might have got a different result.

“We looked at his form this morning and it’s easy to forget he ran such a good race in the Bahrain Trophy back in the day on good-to-firm ground and had just got beat that day.

“I spoke to Nick (Bradley, owner) and we decided to let him take his chance and he had just been showing signs of being flat at home, so I wasn’t mad keen to run given that and the ground.

“But with the race cutting up, we decided to let him take his chance and I said to Cliff (Lee, jockey) if you are not going to win, don’t knock him around. He’s only given him two little flicks and, as you saw in the last furlong, he’s so honest.

“He’s picked up plenty of prize-money again and more than paid his way, so we will give him a nice easy three weeks now and get him ready for some races in the autumn.”