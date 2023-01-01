Nichol handed 12-day ban after taking wrong course
Craig Nichol was given a 12-day ban for taking the wrong course aboard Northern Falcon at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day.
With the Pauline Robson-trained 11-1 shot pulling hard in the early stages, Nichol found himself in front and clear of the pack in the Fitzdares Happy New Year Handicap Hurdle when the incident occurred.
As he approached the turn which brings the runners back into the home straight, Northern Falcon ran out, heading to the the wrong side of the bend and onto the chase course.
The rider immediately pulled-up the free-going eight-year-old and following a stewards’ inquiry, Nichol was banned January 15-27 inclusive.
The report from the stewards’ said: “An inquiry was held to consider the reason Northern Falcon, ridden by Craig Nichol, had appeared to take the incorrect course after jumping the last hurdle in the back straight, running on the wrong side of the rail and the marker denoting the chase course, whereupon Nichol pulled the gelding up.
“The rider was interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. Having heard Nichol’s explanation, the rider was suspended for 12 days for taking the wrong course.”
