Nicholls anticipating Knappers Hill redemption at Wincanton

Paul Nicholls expects Knappers Hill is to thrive dropped back in trip for the Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

The seven-year-old is unbeaten in two starts at the track, taking a novice hurdle in 2021 and then landing the Grade Two Elite Hurdle from Sceau Royal in November over the same near two-mile trip he faces here.

Knappers Hill was last seen finishing fourth in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham, tackling an extended two and a half miles on testing ground on New Year’s Day.

Believing the trip and the conditions to have been unsuitable, Nicholls is confident the bay can return to winning ways with more in his favour at Wincanton.

He said: “He’s got a nice chance. There is a chaser switching (Global Citizen) that will want good ground and they’ll have been waiting for this time of year with them.

“Racing is very competitive at the moment, it’s hard to get those winners but we would like to run well in the big races this weekend with Pic D’Orhy (at Ascot) and Knappers Hill.”

The trainer added: “He’s taken giant strides over the past 18 months and has now won nine of his 13 starts for us, including the Elite Hurdle over this trip and track on Bonfire Night.

“He didn’t quite get home at Cheltenham over two and a half miles on soft ground.

“That has happened before and he will be much happier back at two miles on nice ground. This race should be right up his street.”

Knappers Hill will face just three rivals including Nicky Henderson’s First Street, who finished third in the Relkeel, some eight lengths in front.

Nigel Twiston-Davies is represented by I Like To Move It, the aforementioned Grand Annual winner Global Citizen switches back to hurdles for Ben Pauling.