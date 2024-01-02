Nicholls confident Stage Star can get back on track

Paul Nicholls has reported that Stage Star returned “a tad sore” after his disappointing run at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

A winner at the Festival in March, he also landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November and was having his first run since that success.

However, the combination of heavy ground and a handicap mark of 166 meant he was soon struggling and when his chance had gone coming down the hill, Harry Cobden took the decision to pull him up.

The champion trainer is not too concerned, though, and believes with over three months to go before his next target – the Ryanair Chase back at Cheltenham – he can get him fit and firing once more.

“He was a tad sore when he finished and when he trotted up this morning he wasn’t quite 100 per cent, so I’m guessing he’s pulled some muscles somewhere,” Nicholls told Betfair.

We've got time to get him back to himself. He had a couple of runs last year when it didn't go quite right

“He’s had a few little issues in the past. He made a couple of mistakes going up the hill and I wasn’t sure he was going that well before then in that ground.

“The vet is in this morning, he’ll give him a full MOT and we’ve plenty of time to get him sorted before the Ryanair. That’s why I was so keen to get a run into him now rather than in a month, as there weren’t many options really.

“We’ve got time to get him back to himself. He had a couple of runs last year when it didn’t go quite right.

“Yesterday morning I was looking for any excuse not to run him and that is unlike me because I’m always positive and always want to run, but when he trotted up and everything, it was all positive, he gave us no reason not to run.

“It wasn’t to be yesterday but I’ve been there a million times before with horses like this, we can just put a line through that run. We’ve loads of time before the Ryanair on spring ground and we’ll get him back for that.”

On a brighter note, Nicholls landed yet another edition of the Challow Hurdle through Captain Teague at Newbury a few days earlier.

“I was pleased with him, he’s improving physically and mentally all the time and he jumped a lot better than he did at Cheltenham – he just idles a little once he’s in front,” said Nicholls.

“I haven’t spoken to Johnny (de la Hey, owner) about what we’re going to do in the spring with him, but ultimately we’re building his career to be a novice chaser this time next year.”