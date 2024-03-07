Nicholls expecting poignant Cheltenham Festival after loss of Keagan Kirkby

Paul Nicholls knows this year’s Cheltenham Festival will be a poignant place with Keagan Kirkby “up there watching us” after the jockey’s tragic death last month.

Kirkby, a popular member of Nicholls’ Ditcheat team, died in a fall while riding at a point-to-point in Kent on February 4.

The 25-year-old was laid to rest on Tuesday with mourners in the Somerset village bedecked in the blue and white of Kirkby’s beloved Bristol Rovers.

Champion trainer Nicholls described Kirkby at the service as the “ultimate star player” and that his death had left “a big hole in that team”.

It has been a painful time for Nicholls following the death of Paul Barber, owner of his first Gold Cup winner See More Business in 1999, and part-owner of Denman, the 2008 champion.

Nicholls said: “It’s been tough from the day Keagan died but everybody has knuckled down and worked hard. Everyone is thinking of Keagan.

“It’s been a tough year for me, losing Mr Barber at the start of the season. It’s been quite hard not having him about this season and then losing Keagan.

“But the team have rallied together, everyone has worked hard and helped each other. It’s a young team and it’s been quite tough for a lot of them, but everyone has kept the winners flowing and we will all be looking forward to Cheltenham.

“I know Keagan will be up there watching us. He loved Cheltenham and anything to do with horses.

“He used to ride Blueking D’Oroux, Afadil, Firefly who won two days after he died, that was quite a poignant winner and he loved the game.”

This year’s Cheltenham Festival marks the 25th anniversary of Nicholls’ breakthrough into jump racing’s elite.

Flagship Uberalles got the ball rolling in the Arkle that year, Call Equiname landed the Queen Mother Champion Chase, and See More Business rounded it off with Gold Cup glory.

Nicholls’ team indeed partied like it was 1999 and, a quarter of a century on, he is two winners from reaching a Cheltenham milestone.

“When you start off as a trainer, you always want Cheltenham winners,” said Nicholls.

“I think it was eight years I’d been training and I hadn’t had a Cheltenham winner. Then I had three in a week, so that was a good week.

“Flagship Uberalles won the first day so I remember we went down the pub on the night, had a bit of a party and thought we’d best enjoy it.

“The next day Call Equiname won the Champion Chase so we repeated that and thought ‘we can’t believe this’. Then we won the Gold Cup the next day and I think I stayed there for a week!

“It was amazing, just amazing – you pinch yourself because you can’t believe it has happened.

“That kickstarted everything for us really and I hadn’t thought about it being 25 years ago. I think I’ve had 48 winners now, so it would be nice to get the 50.”

Nicholls is sending a streamlined squad into action at Cheltenham with quality rather than quantity appearing to be his Festival strategy.

Ginny’s Destiny, unbeaten in his last three starts over fences at Cheltenham, is a big hope for the Turners Novices’ Chase and Stay Away Fay – a Festival winner in last season’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – is a real contender for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Last year’s Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame is aiming to go one better in the main event, while Stage Star and Hitman are contenders in the Ryanair Chase. Captain Teague and Teeshan could also excel on the Gloucestershire course.

Nicholls won his fourth Gold Cup in 2009 when Kauto Star won his second.

He accepts life has become more difficult at Cheltenham because of Ireland’s firepower and the strength in depth that Irish trainers Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott possess.

“It’s always hard to win at the Festival, it’s always competitive,” said Nicholls.

“You’re up against Gordon and Willie’s battalions, it’s got harder, but it’s all about having the right horses.

“We’ll probably have a dozen runners over the week, but they’re horses with chances. I’ve learnt over the years you want a small, select team of horses that have chances.”

On the prospect of replicating past glories, Nicholls said: “In those days we had Kauto, Master Minded, Denman, Big Buck’s, Celestial Halo.

“We had the right horses and with the right horses, you can compete. Like in any team sport, you need the right players.

“It’s a surreal feeling when you walk into the winner’s enclosure when you’ve won the Gold Cup, there’s nothing else like it.

“It’s unbelievable and that feeling drives you on and makes you want to do it again.

“They were amazing horses, but you have to move on and find the next generation, which hopefully we are.”