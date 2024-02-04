Nicholls four-timer tempered by fatality in dramatic final race on Musselburgh card
Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden recorded a four-timer at Musselburgh on Sunday, but the achievement was very much tempered by a tragic conclusion to the closing bet365 Open National Hunt Flat Race.
The Sandy Thomson-trained and Ryan Mania-ridden Getagin – part-owned by golfer Lee Westwood – looked set for victory in the bet365 Scottish Cheltenham Trials meeting finale, but appeared to go wrong in the final strides.
Following a lengthy stewards’ inquiry, the Nicholls-trained Wicked Thoughts was confirmed the winner by a neck, although the race was marred by the injury sustained by Getagin, who was a second fatality on the card after Absolute Notions in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle.
The stewards’ report read: “An inquiry was held to consider the placings in this race when Getagin fell approaching the line.
“Having viewed the recordings; the official photo and interviewed the judge and Ryan Mania, the stewards were satisfied that the rider of Getagin had not made contact with the ground until after the line and therefore were satisfied that Getagin should be placed second.”
The Ditcheat team endured their own loss over the weekend, with Hermes Allen suffering a fatal fall in the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown on Saturday.
Liari (10-11 favourite) had earlier struck gold for the Nicholls outfit in the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle, with Beau Balko (5-4 favourite) landing the Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Chase and Panjari (11-2) prevailing in the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox