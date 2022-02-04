Nicholls hoping Leopardstown Gold run is made to measure for Frodon

Paul Nicholls expects the demands of Leopardstown to bring out the best in Frodon as he bids to become the first British-trained horse in over a decade to land the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Much has been made of Ireland’s stranglehold on the National Hunt game at present, but Nicholls has never been one to shirk a challenge.

That buccaneering spirit has paid off twice in the past 12 months, with Clan De Obeaux at Punchestown and Frodon at Down Royal, and his eyes are fully fixed on another major Irish prize this weekend.

Nicholls said: “I think Leopardstown will suit Frodon well – that’s why we’re going.

“I’ve always felt this track would suit. The ground is never too bad and ground is quite important.

“This was an obvious race to go for and I was keen to have a crack at it.”

Nicholls, who steered Playschool to victory in the 1988 Irish Gold Cup, also saddled the last successful British raider in Neptune Collonges in 1999.

Frodon heads to Dublin on a retrieval mission after fading into fourth when defending his crown in the King George, but Nicholls sees him as an ideal candidate for Saturday’s €250,000 showpiece.

“Things didn’t work out in the King George where he and Minella Indo paid the price for taking each other on. The testing going was also against him that day,” the champion trainer told Betfair.

“Bryony Frost gets a great tune out of Frodon. He doesn’t have to lead and we will not be getting into a fight up front this time. He should be suited by the big galloping track and better ground.

“You can never rule him out and I’m looking for another big run.”

Minella Indo will also line up with a point to prove, having been pulled up following his early pace battle with Frodon at Kempton.

Henry de Bromhead has called upon the services of Robbie Power, who only returned from his second serious injury within a year last week.

Minella Indo after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Michael Steele/PA) (PA Wire)

With Jack Kennedy, who rode Minella Indo to win the Gold Cup, committed to Delta Work, and Rachael Blackmore seemingly nailing her colours to stablemate A Plus Tard once more, Power has been booked with March in mind.

The leading rider missed four months of last year after back surgery and not long after making his comeback tore tendons in his arm and fractured his hip, keeping him out for another almost four months.

“Obviously I’m looking forward to it, rides like this are why you work so hard in the gym to get back – good rides in big races,” said Power.

“It’s nice to know you are still in people’s thoughts. When I was sat at home over Christmas watching horses win I might have been on, it’s hard to take. That’s the inspiration.”

Power went on: “I went to Henry’s on Wednesday to have a sit on him and jumped four fences. He felt great. He felt very fresh and well in himself.

“He’s a Gold Cup winner at the end of the day. The other Gold Cup winner I rode was Sizing John – they are completely different types, but they had one thing in common, they are both very good horses.

“The bit of rain at Leopardstown Thursday night won’t go amiss but I suppose that’s the same for every horse this weekend, it will have been much appreciated. Fingers crossed it all goes well.”

Last year’s winner Kemboy is one of four runners for Willie Mullins, who bids to add to his record haul of 10 Irish Gold Cup victories.

In six chase starts at Leopardstown Kemboy has never been beaten more than three and a half lengths and was last seen finishing a close third behind Galvin and A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase.

The 10-year-old is joined by Asterion Forlonge, who looked booked for second behind stablemate Tornado Flyer when falling in the King George, as well as Janidil and rank outsider Cilaos Emery.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said: “Kemboy seems to run very well around Leopardstown all the time, but it will be interesting to see how the ground rides after all the watering. You’d imagine it will be slower than the last few years.

“Does that change the result? Maybe. Kemboy is in great form though, and as Paul (Townend) has said, he doesn’t have to lead if Frodon wants to.

“It’s going to be a fantastic race with a Gold Cup winner, Irish Gold Cup winner and a King George winner all in it.”

Asterion Forlonge has had his issues jumping but possesses a huge engine (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

He went on: “Asterion Forlonge could surprise a few, I think. His only Grade One win came at Leopardstown and he’s never fallen going left-handed so I don’t think he needs to go right-handed as such. He’s got form going left and he’s unexposed over the trip.

“Janidil wasn’t beaten that far at Christmas, but to be honest we were a little disappointed with him as we think he’s better than that. You couldn’t rule him out, but it might be that he’s a Ryanair horse. We just thought he was worth another try at this trip.”

The field is completed by Gordon Elliott’s pair of Conflated and Delta Work.

Delta Work (right) winning the 2020 Irish Gold Cup (PA) (PA Archive)

The latter, who has won three Grade Ones over the course and distance but has not got his head in front since beating Kemboy in the 2020 Irish Gold Cup, is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time.

Elliott said: “He was disappointing at Christmas. He got jarred up last year in Leopardstown and it took us a long time to get him right.

“I’m still not sure he’s where I’d like him, but we’re putting cheekpieces on him and he schooled well during the week, so we’re looking forward to it.”