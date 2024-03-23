Nicholls picks up valuable Newbury winner in title fight

Paul Nicholls showed he is firmly up for a battle in the jump trainers’ championship by adding just over £59,000 to his tally when Regent’s Stroll galloped on strongly to land the Goffs UK Spring Sale Bumper at Newbury.

The five-year-old, who hails from the same family as the mighty Denman, was sent off as the 7-2 joint-favourite favourite but looked to have it all to do under a 4lb penalty when only fourth at the two-furlong pole.

However, he picked up in impressive fashion for Harry Cobden from that point on and ultimately powered to a five-length triumph ahead of Don’t Mind If I Do.

Nicholls had started the day approximately £80,000 behind Dan Skelton, who boosted his hopes of securing a first title success when Heltenham battled on to land the £20,812 first prize on offer in the Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Handicap Chase.

Sir Psycho made the evens favourite work hard for victory but Harry Skelton conjured up one last surge from his mount in the closing stages to get up by a neck.

Having previously scored in the Greatwood Gold Cup over the same course and distance, Heltenham was cut to 14-1 with Coral for the Topham Chase at Aintree.

Goodwin produced a brave front-running display to land the opening John Haine Memorial Novices’ Hurdle for Chris and Freddie Gordon.

The six-year-old was challenged down the home staight by hot favourite Cannock Park and Lario but showed great spirit to see them off by half a length and three-quarters of a length, to oblige at 3-1.

Following a lengthy delay due to a medical incident, Irish raider I Love My Baie came with a late charge to land the Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

With J J Slevin deputising for the injured Daryl Jacob, Stuart Crawford’s 22-1 shot managed to reel in Pretending to prevail by a length and a quarter.

All The Glory made a mockery of his 25-1 starting price when romping home by nine lengths in the Grade Two British EBF BetVictor ‘National Hunt’ Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Jonjo O’Neill junior was always travelling sweetly on his father’s seven-year-old and the only worrying moment he had was when having to avoid El Elefante following her fall at the final flight.

Robbie Dunne came with a smooth and well-timed challenge on 100-30 chance Rath Gaul Hill to win the Colleagues Celebration Of Business Handicap Chase by a comfortable length and a quarter from Duhallow Tommy.