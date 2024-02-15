Nicholls praises ‘fantastic’ backing of racing community for Kirkby fund

Paul Nicholls praised the generosity of the racing community after the fundraising page set up in memory of Keagan Kirkby reached a figure in excess of £54,000.

Kirkby, 25, a point-to-point rider and popular member of Nicholls’ Ditcheat team, tragically died in an accident while riding at Charing point-to-point in Kent on February 4.

A JustGiving page was set up to help raise funds for Kirkby’s funeral and a memorial in his name, with an initial target of £5,000.

Thanks to the overwhelming support of those inside the racing industry and the wider racing public, the target has been widely exceeded, with whatever funds remain after the funeral set to be donated to charity.

“There is over £54,000 raised now for Keagan, which shows what high esteem he was held in,” said Nicholls.

“It shows how racing can pull together and everybody has supported it from all walks of life and it is just fantastic. It is fantastic what racing has done and it helps us get through what has been a difficult time.

“We can now give him a great send-off and I think his mum’s intention is that any money left over will go to any charities he felt close to.”

One significant donation came from Ditcheat owner Michael Geoghegan, who contributed the prize-money from his horse Fire Flyer’s recent Taunton success to the fund.

Fire Flyer was a horse ridden by Kirkby on a daily basis on the gallops, and the champion trainer pointed to that as a special moment as his team attempt to navigate a difficult time.

“It’s obviously a tragic time, but all the winners help in this situation, I think especially when Fire Flyer won at Taunton,” continued Nicholls.

“Keagan rode that horse every single day and for him to win down there was very poignant. It was a tribute to Keegan, and the whole team were on a high because that horse won for him really. Winners count and it makes life just a little bit easier.”