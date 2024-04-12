Nicholls ready to unleash record-buy Caldwell Potter

Caldwell Potter, who in February became the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at public auction after fetching €740,000, makes his eagerly-anticipated debut for Paul Nicholls in the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle on Grand National day at Aintree.

Having impressed in Grade One company at Leopardstown over the Christmas period, the six-year-old was always going to be the star attraction among 29 lots to go under the hammer at the dispersal sale of prominent owners Andy and Gemma Brown at a Tattersalls Ireland sale at Fairyhouse.

Former trainer Gordon Elliott did his best to keep hold of the grey, but Caldwell Potter was eventually knocked down to bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley, who later confirmed he had been bought of an ownership group that includes Sir Alex Ferguson John Hales, Ged Mason and Peter Done.

With Nicholls soon ruling out an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival, the son of Martaline will head to Merseyside with high expectations as he looks to justify his price tag.

Chief among Caldwell Potter’s rivals is a former stablemate in Brighterdaysahead.

The five-year-old was considered by some as one of the bankers of the week in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, but had to make do with the silver medal behind Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace.

Elliott is adamant Brighterdaysahead was not seen to best effect in the Cotswolds and is hoping compensation awaits.

“We were disappointed to see her beaten in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. It was a mess of a race, Jack (Kennedy) and Paul (Townend, riding Jade De Grugy) were riding to beat each other and let the winner get away on them. It was a mess,” Elliott told Attheraces.com.

“The longer trip is going to suit her well and hopefully she can get back on track. We’ve made no secret of the regard we hold her in.”

The Cullentra handler has a second string to his bow in Staffordshire Knot, who was sold at the same dispersal sale for €510,000 but remains in his care having been bought by Gigginstown House Stud.

The six-year-old has since been beaten at odds-in in a Grade Three at Thurles, but Elliott is expecting an improved performance at Aintree.

He added: “Staffordshire Knot didn’t jump well enough and found the track a bit sharp for him at Thurles last time. He’s a lot better than that and I’m hopeful of a good run.”

Willie Mullins saddles Jimmy Du Seuil and Ile Atlantique, second and third respectively behind Closutton star Ballyburn in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Mahon’s Way (Henry de Bromhead), Esprit Du Potier (Lucinda Russell), Bugise Seagull (Charlie Longsdon) and Josh The Boss (Nigel Twiston-Davies) complete the field.