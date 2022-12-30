Nicholls relies on Hermes Allen for Challow hat-trick

Paul Nicholls is poised to unleash Hermes Allen on Newbury as he attempts to win the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle for the third year in a row.

The champion trainer has targeted the race with some of his stable’s finest talent over the years, with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman landing the spoils in 2006 and recent King George VI Chase victor Bravemansgame scoring two years ago.

Stage Star made it back-to-back victories for the Ditcheat handler 12 months ago and now he looks for his fifth win overall in the Grade One contest with the unbeaten Hermes Allen.

The five-year-old, who cost £350,000 following a victory between the flags at Kirkistown, bolted up by 27 lengths on his debut at Stratford and added to his tally in emphatic style at Cheltenham in November, making all for a nine-length victory in a competitive-looking Grade Two contest.

“He looks to have a decent chance of completing the hat-trick for the yard in this Grade One race following the success of Bravemansgame in 2020 and Stage Star last year. Like them, Hermes Allen is on an upward curve having won both his starts for us from the front,” Nicholls told Betfair.

“He surprised me a bit by winning easily on his debut at Stratford as he hadn’t shown much at home but he has sharpened up no end since then, was impressive in a stronger race at Cheltenham and has improved a fair bit since.

“Hermes Allen schooled on Thursday morning and is in great shape. While this is the slowest ground he has raced on this season, it’s encouraging that he handled soft going in his point-to-points.”

Paul Nolan’s Joyeux Machin looks the pick of two Irish raiders in the 14-strong field. The form of his hurdling debut got a boost at Naas recently and he followed up that opening third with a taking display to get off the mark over obstacles at Fairyhouse. Kansas City Star was third on that occasion and also crosses the Irish Sea for Gordon Elliott.

Dan Skelton saddled West Balboa to finish second in the race 12 months ago and attempts to go one better for the same connections with Vicki Vale, who was a ready 17-length winner on her rules debut at Hereford.

“She’s definitely got a chance and she won very easily for us first time,” said Skelton.

“I’ve always had it in mind to step her up in grade and obviously this is a massive step up. But we were second in the race with West Balboa for the same owners last year and we thought why not have a go.

“She gets 7lb from the boys and is in very good form and we’ll go there optimistic of a very good run. I’m not saying she’ll win, but she will run really well. It’s a very, very tough race, but she’s in great form.”

David Pipe’s Thomas Mor was an emphatic 57-length scorer at Wincanton when last sighted.

“It looks a very hot race, but he has done nothing wrong so far,” said the Pond House handler.

“It is a step up in grade, but he deserves to take his chance and we’ll find out a lot more about him.

“His races so far have probably not been the strongest, but he deserves to have a go at it and he wouldn’t want the ground too soft, so it should be OK for him at Newbury.”

Fergal O’Brien won this with Poetic Rhythm in 2017 and looks to follow the same path with Persian War winner Accidental Rebel, while the Ravenswell Farm handler is also represented by the unbeaten Crambo and hat-trick-seeking Marble Sands.

Another handler who is well represented is Jamie Snowden, who saddles the four-timer seeking You Wear It Well and £185,000 Irish recruit Passing Well, who made a bright start to life in the UK when winning at Uttoxeter.

“You Wear It Well has done very little wrong in her career really,” said Snowden.

“She finished second in a bumper, won a bumper and has then won two hurdles. She was going to go to the Listed mares’ race at Haydock that was called off a few weeks ago, but this looks the obvious alternative.

“It is a very competitive race and she has got to step forward once again, but she gets a 7lb allowance for her sex and she’s very unexposed. We’ll find out how good she is here.”

He continued: “Passing Well finished second at the Punchestown Festival in a bumper in the spring before coming over to us in the summer and won very nicely first time out at Uttoxeter.

“He’s definitely going to want a trip and he’s a lovely straightforward individual who jumps well and gallops well. He goes there with a chance but it’s a highly competitive race.”

Idalko Bihou (Nigel Twiston-Davies), Kilbeg King (Anthony Honeyball) and Moka De Vassey (Jane Williams) complete the line-up.