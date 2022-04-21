Nicholls reveals ulcer diagnosis for Aintree disappointment Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls has revealed Bravemansgame was suffering from ulcers when he disappointed at Aintree.

The champion trainer’s star novice was a late absentee from the Cheltenham Festival when unexpected rain poured down on the Wednesday.

He was sent off the 11-8 favourite for the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree but finished last of four, beaten 30 lengths by Ahoy Senor.

Ulcers in horses are graded on a scale of zero to four, where zero shows no presence of ulcers and four indicates extensive lesions.

“Interestingly, we did all sorts of test and we’ve found out he had grade four ulcers,” said Nicholls, on a call organised by Great British Racing to celebrate his 13th trainers’ championship.

“We test all our horses in September and January, just to get a mark on them, and he was clear of them in September and January, but for whatever reason he ended up with them after Cheltenham and Aintree which isn’t ideal.

“I also think that he may have left his race at Cheltenham, funnily enough. Although he didn’t run, he’s quite a stressy horse and he was prepared for his life for that day.

“He went to he races, came back and almost needed a week to get over it like some of those that ran at Cheltenham.

“Because he was ready for that, it was hard to possibly have him in such form for Aintree. Lots of little things, but with a good break he’ll come back A1.

“We’ve treated the ulcers and when he comes back in the autumn, it will be all about getting him ready for the King George.”