Nicholls ‘slightly favouring’ Albert Bartlett test for Captain Teague

Captain Teague is more likely to take his chance in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle than contest the Baring Bingham at Cheltenham, unless the ground is testing.

Barring a deluge during the Festival, Paul Nicholls thinks the three-mile contest will be right up the street of the six-year-old, who finished third in the Champion Bumper 12 months ago.

He has added the Grade One Challow Hurdle to his record this season and given how strongly he stayed on that day at Newbury, Nicholls can see him coming home powerfully up the hill.

“He’s obviously a smart horse. He won on his debut in a bumper at Plumpton then went to Cheltenham where he finished third, not beaten far,” said the Ditcheat handler.

“On his debut over hurdles he won the Persian War at Chepstow, then ran well at Cheltenham when he was second. I think Harry (Cobden) learned quite a lot about him and he didn’t jump as well as he might.

“He went to the Challow at Christmas when he stayed on dourly and won very nicely. He’s obviously smart, he’ll work with Bravemansgame on Tuesday at Kempton, it will be nothing flashy but he hasn’t run since Newbury so it’s a day out.

“He’s in the two races, the Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett. It will come down to the ground, so it will be a late decision. I’m convinced the way he stays on in his races, that trip (three miles) will suit him well and he’ll stay on up the hill.

“No final decision yet but if the ground is normal Cheltenham ground, we’re slightly favouring the Albert Bartlett. He’s on a par with Stay Away Fay who won it last year and possibly has a little more boot than him. He’ll make an awesome chaser next season.”

In the same Johnny de la Hey colours is Teeshan, well fancied for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper after winning easily on his debut for the yard at Exeter recently.

“We’ve taken the decision to go to the bumper, he’s obviously a talented horse. What he beat, who knows, but last year Captain Teague was in a similar situation having won his bumper at Plumpton and he finished third and won a Grade One hurdle this year. On his homework he’s very much on a par with Captain Teague,” Nicholls added.

“We don’t know much about him but everyone will after the bumper. He loves soft ground and I’d say next year he’ll end up doing what Captain Teague has done, that sort of route. He’s a very smart, young horse. He’s so laid back, the occasion won’t bother him.

“Quebecois is a nice horse who will run in the bumper too. He’s a half-brother to Brindisi Breeze (who won the Albert Bartlett for Lucinda Russell). He’ll be a lovely novice hurdler next year and he’s a seriously nice horse.”

Liari looks like running in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle with a big weight, rather than taking on the best in the division in the Triumph Hurdle.

“Liari is a nice horse, a juvenile and he’s won all three,” said Nicholls.

“He’s got two options, the Boodles on the first day off a mark of 134, and he’s in the Triumph.

“Sir Gino is rated 145 so he’d have to improve the best part of 10lb to compete with him, so I suspect if he goes anywhere, he’ll run in the Boodles

“The other option is to wait for the Grade One at Aintree but that would mean clashing with Kalif Du Berlais, if he goes there.”