Nicholls still hoping Bravemansgame can get to Punchestown
Paul Nicholls is still holding out hope he might be able to run Bravemansgame at the Punchestown Festival.
The King George VI Chase winner was prevented from running at Aintree last week as part-owner John Dance saw his company WealthTek LLP placed into special administration by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Dance’s name was removed from the racecard and the Gold Cup runner-up was due to run in the sole ownership of Bryan Drew. However, the evening before the race the British Horseracing Authority announced it had received further information from the FCA which meant the horse would not be allowed to run.
Nicholls said: “I want Bravemansgame to go to Punchestown. I don’t know whether there is a chance.
“Something might get sorted on Thursday, but I’m not sure. That’s for them to sort out. If we can go, then we’ll go, but if we can’t he’ll be out, unfortunately.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox