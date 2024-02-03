Nickle Back is Scilly Isles hero for Best and Humphrey

Nickle Back galloped to a memorable Grade One victory in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown following a bold front-running ride from James Best.

It was a fairytale first success at elite level for the jockey and West Wratting trainer Sarah Humphrey, although the race was marred by a fatal fall for Hermes Allen at the second-last.

Best and 10-1 shot Nickle Back established a healthy lead in the early stages, with 8-13 favourite Hermes Allen heading the chasing pack.

Some exuberant leaps allowed the pacesetter to extend his advantage to fully 20 lengths with three to jump and he was again foot-perfect at the Pond Fence.

After Nickle Back bounded clear from two out, Djelo clawed back some of his lead up the stiff home stretch but Best’s mount was not for catching, prevailing by seven lengths,

“I just cannot believe it,” Best told ITV Racing. “As a small child growing up, you watch these races on the television on a Saturday and you dream of becoming a jockey and winning races like this.

“A massive thank you to Sarah and all the team, I’m just gobsmacked, as I was when winning on him in his first chase at Warwick.

“For them to put their faith in me on this wonderful horse, it means so much and I just can’t believe it.

“He was a bit brave early on and that kind of twisted my arm second time down the back – for goodness sake, just go with him!

“He loves galloping and he loves jumping, so just get a breather when I could.

“Congratulations to Sarah, as she has done a wonderful job with this horse, who is quite fragile and not easy to train.”

Nickle Back was cut from 50-1 to 20-1 for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham by Betfair, with Defi Du Seuil having done the same double five years ago.

Humphrey said: “I’m elated and it hasn’t really hit me yet, because to be perfectly honest, we never thought we would win.

“We thought we would put up a good show and give them a good run for their money, but to win is what dreams are made of. There will be a big party when it all sinks in.”

She added: “James does a very good job and if you just leave him alone, he knows what he’s doing. If you interfere, you are in trouble.

“James did a brilliant job today, he knows him well now and he trusts him and that’s just what you’ve got to let him do – get into that rhythm.

“He’s very slick from the front to the back of the fence, so let him pop away and trust him.

“He’s quite quirky, but in a very nice way – he’ll jump out of his field on a regular basis. You just have to keep a lid on him really and keep everything nice and calm.

“Like all good horses, they all have their quirks don’t they, but we’ve found a way to manage him.”

On the subject of Cheltenham in March, Humphrey said: “I don’t know if he will go to Cheltenham. We came here today to find out if we had a Grade One horse. I did put an entry in for Cheltenham not thinking we would probably go there, but now we need to go home, let this sink in and have a think.

“I think he is marginally better going right-handed, but at Cheltenham it is up and down and the fences are big. I think he will love it, but you’ve got to take on all the good Irish horses.”