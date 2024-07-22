Nicol believes Wise Eagle will be ready to soar in Ebor

A return to York for the Sky Bet Ebor is on the cards for Wise Eagle following an improved performance in the Silver Cup on the Knavesmire earlier this month.

Adam Nicol’s stable star was considered a lively outsider for the Gold Cup last summer in some quarters after finishing second to Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes, but was virtually pulled up at Royal Ascot and missed the remainder of the season through injury.

It looked as though the seven-year-old’s best days may be behind him after he was well beaten on his first two starts of the current campaign at Newmarket and Haydock, but he proved he is no back number in the Silver Cup with a fine effort to finish third, much to the delight of his trainer.

“It was a massive step forward,” said Nicol.

“I think a lot of people had lost a bit of faith in him after two moderate runs, but he’d had that year off and he’s a seven-year-old now and with these older horses it just takes a bit more time to get them back to their best.

“Two or three years ago, you could trot this lad along the road and he’d be fit, whereas now he takes a bit of galloping. It’s just like us I suppose, as you get a bit older, you get a bit slower, don’t you?

“That’s all I think it’s been down to. I was delighted with the way he travelled. I know they went fast, but the horse that made the running (Al Qareem) still finished second and it was certainly a step in the right direction.”

With his charge seemingly back on track, Nicol has his sights set on the £500,000 Ebor over the same course and distance on August 24, with a possible stop at Goodwood on the way also under consideration.

He added: “We’re looking at the Ebor and he’s come out of the race that well, I’m tempted to maybe give him an entry in one of the big handicaps at Goodwood.

“I’m not sure yet, I need to chat with the owners. I think he’s a horse who comes good in the second half of the season when he’s at his best, but it’s a case of whether you can do Goodwood and the Ebor or is it better to just wait for the Ebor?

“They put him up 4lb for finishing third the other day, which is enough, but he’s come out of the race really well and I think he’ll certainly run his race in the Ebor.

“It could be that there’s a four or five-year-old that’s been set out for it and is still improving and is better handicapped than we are, you never know, but if he turns up in that sort of form, or even better, you’d hopefully be shouting him home in the last furlong.”