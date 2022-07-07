No decision yet on who rides Westover in King George

A decision on who will ride Westover in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes will be left until the week of the race, according to trainer Ralph Beckett.

Rob Hornby rode the Frankel colt on his first two outings this term, steering him to victory in the Sandown Classic Trial before taking a fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom, where the pair suffered plenty of traffic trouble in the straight.

Hornby was then replaced by Colin Keane for his impressive Irish Derby victory at the end of last month, with connections citing the Irish champion jockey’s experience of the Curragh track as a primary reason for the rider switch.

Westover is firmly on course for a rematch with his Epsom conqueror Desert Crown in the Ascot feature on July 23, and Beckett is anticipating a late call on who will get the leg-up for the Group One contest.

Jockey Colin Keane celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with horse Westover during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

He said: “We’re on course, I’m very happy with him.

“We’re not going there thinking we’re going to reverse the Derby form, the reason we’re going is because it is the right race for him.

“If we’re good enough then great, but if he’s not then he’s not, but it is the right race for the horse and that is why we are going.

“He’s becoming more and more malleable if you like, we really don’t have to concentrate on anything other than getting on and training him.

“We’ll see if he’s still improving.

“We’ll make a decision on the jockey in the week of the race.”

Westover is a general 3-1 second-favourite for the King George, with Desert Crown the 4-5 market leader.