No draw concerns for O’Brien, as big day looms for Auguste Rodin

Aidan O’Brien will stick to a tried and tested method and let his riders plot their way around Epsom in the Betfred Derby on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle trainer’s trio of runners is headed by Auguste Rodin, who will start his race in stall 10, with San Antonio in stall 12 and Adelaide River in stall 14.

Auguste Rodin’s draw has produced plenty of Derby winners – but O’Brien does not put a great deal of emphasis on the berths assigned to his runners in the premier Classic, a position he can take from experience having enjoyed eight triumphs as the most successful trainer in Derby history.

“The lads will make up their minds what they want to do out of each of the stalls and the draws are what they are. That is the way we always look at the draws,” he said.

“We don’t ever think too much about the draws to tell you the truth because it is all about where the pace is going to be and how it is going to work out and if your horse comes out well or if it doesn’t come out. It is all split-second stuff. You could end up thinking you have a bad draw but end up with a very good position.

“We are like everybody else as we don’t know what will happen as it is their first time on the track and that ground and over that trip. Epsom is the ultimate test of a three year old, both mentally and physically.

“Epsom is straight up the hill at the start and it gives every horse the chance to get in a position really.

“They seem to be in good form and we think they all have chances and everything has gone well since their last runs. We are happy with how all three are going into the race.”

Auguste Rodin has long been at the head of the market, a position that has not changed even with his defeat in the 2000 Guineas.

