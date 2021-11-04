No ground concerns ahead of A Case Of You’s Turf Sprint test
Ado McGuinness is confident A Case Of You can make his presence felt in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint after walking the course at Del Mar on Wednesday.
The Hot Streak colt has come a long way since scoring at Dundalk in mid-March, going on to win a Group Three at Naas and finish a close second as a 33-1 shot for the Flying Five at the Curragh.
The three-year-old proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in a heavy ground Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last month.
And while he will face an a very different test in California this weekend, McGuinness believes his stable star is ready for the challenge.
“He’s settled in really well. He had a jump out the gates and everything looks good,” said the Irish trainer.
“We gave him a breeze for two and a half furlongs and Ronan (Whelan, jockey) was very happy with him.
“It’s a very strange type of turf – it’s like a sponge. I actually thought it was going to be a lot quicker than what it is. If it’s like this on Saturday, I’d be happy enough.
“He handles soft ground, but I think he’s well capable of running a huge race on this ground.”
