No ground concerns ahead of Inisherin Sprint Cup bid

Kevin Ryan is confident he has Inisherin in top form heading into Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup and insists there are no concerns over the possibility of some cut underfoot at Haydock.

The three-year-old has already claimed an impressive course-and-distance victory on soft ground this season in the Sandy Lane Stakes, before powering to Commonwealth Cup glory at Royal Ascot.

Ryan said: “He’s in great form. All his fast work is finished here now and he had his last gallop on Saturday. We’ve had an uninterrupted campaign, all his work has gone to plan and he’s very fresh and well.

“When he ran at Haydock before Ascot, I was concerned the ground might be a bit soft for him and he handled it really, really well.

“And then he obviously went to Ascot on opposite ground completely and handled that just the same, so he might be a little bit unique in the fact that he’s a horse that can handle fast ground and softer conditions as well.

“I haven’t any concerns about the ground going into Haydock, it’s a lovely track and at this time of the year it will have had plenty of time to recover and they always tend to have conditions there in top shape. So, no concerns whatsoever.”

Having said that, Ryan feels underfoot conditions may have contributed to Inisherin’s defeat in the July Cup at Newmarket, where he appeared to slip back between the final two furlongs before rallying again to finish fifth.

Speaking on a conference call organised by the Jockey Club, Ryan commented: “It was a funny one really. Knowing the horse very well, I was a little bit concerned after a furlong that he wasn’t just striding out as well as he can do coming down the hill.

“The ground had dried out that day and I think if anything, it was maybe just a little bit loose on top, which some horses just can’t get a handle on, they can’t get their confidence to get a grip on it.

“Once he hit the rising ground, he did then start to stay on, but in those top-class sprints, you just can’t afford to lose a couple of lengths and then try to make it up in a furlong.

The decision was taken to give the horse a break, freshen him up and concentrate on the two big sprints at Haydock and Ascot

“As well as that, he’d been quite busy; he’d gone from a maiden and then gone to the Guineas, then there’s not a big turnaround and you go to Royal Ascot.

“These are championship races and, albeit he came out of Newmarket in great condition, he’d had a busy time and the decision was taken to come out of the Maurice de Gheest.

“Obviously, I discussed it with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and the decision was taken to give the horse a break, freshen him up and concentrate on the two big sprints at Haydock and Ascot.”

North Yorkshire handler Ryan will be seeking a third Betfair Sprint Cup success in six seasons, having prevailed with Hello Youmzain in 2019 and Emaraaty Ana two years later.

He added: “This horse is very much like Emaraaty Ana; he’s a very, very easy horse to train.

“Hello Youmzain was also like Inisherin in that they both had good course form going into the race, they were both proven at the track and I think that always stands you in good stead as well.

“These top-class races are what gets us up in the morning and through the winter. We’ve been so lucky to have horses down the years that can compete at this level in such prestigious races.

“This fella has always excited us and the thing about it is that Sheikh Mohammed Obaid has said that he is going to stay in training next year.

“Sometimes you have too short a time with these horses, but we’re looking forward to Saturday and we’re looking forward to next year with him as well.”