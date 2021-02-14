No hurry to decide on Festival outing for Roseys Hollow
Connections are in no rush to decide whether to send Roseys Hollow to next month’s Cheltenham Festival following her impressive victory at Fairyhouse on Monday.
Bought by leading owner JP McManus after winning a Cork bumper on her racecourse debut last spring, the Jonathan Sweeney-trained seven-year-old was subsequently beaten on her first two starts over hurdles before making it third time lucky at Fairyhouse last month.
Roseys Hollow faced a step up in class for the Grade Three Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle, but proved too strong for hot favourite Royal Kahala, leading to several bookmakers promoting the winner to ante-post favouritism for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in the Cotswolds.
Sweeney said: “She seems fine since the race – I’m very happy with her.
“She’s the first mare I’ve trained for JP. I recommended her to Frank (Berry, owner’s racing manager) prior to her winning in Cork as we always liked her.”
Asked whether Cheltenham would be next on the agenda, the trainer added: “No decision has been made and no plans have been made yet.
“I had a runner in the Champion Bumper last year (Mahler Allstar). He was my first runner at the Festival.
“We’ll take it one day at a time with this mare and talk to the lads and put a plan together.”